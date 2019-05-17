OXFORD — There will be an open house at Freeland Holmes Library from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the library, 109 Pleasant St, to celebrate Glenda Drapeau’s 40 years of service as librarian.

Drapeau began serving as librarian in 1979. She has welcomed visitors, including summer residents, who come to read, research, access technology or chat with friends.

The open house is free and open to the public.

