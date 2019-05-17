OXFORD — There will be an open house at Freeland Holmes Library from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the library, 109 Pleasant St, to celebrate Glenda Drapeau’s 40 years of service as librarian.

Drapeau began serving as librarian in 1979. She has welcomed visitors, including summer residents, who come to read, research, access technology or chat with friends.

The open house is free and open to the public.

Librarian Glenda Drapeau is being honored Saturday for 40 years of service as a librarian at Freeland Holmes Library in Oxford.

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
open house, Oxford Maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles