The Town of Orono is in the process of developing the budget for FY2019-2020. Over the course of the next few weeks, the public will have several opportunities to review the budget and provide public input. In addition to being available on this page, residents will have the opportunity to review the budget at the Town Office. All meetings on the proposed FY19-20 budget will be held in the Council Chambers, 59 Main Street.

Budget workshops started last on May 9, with an overview and discussion of general government. Other workshops scheduled are as follows:

Monday, May 20, , 6 p.m. – Budget Workshop, General Government continued.

Thursday, May 23, 6 p.m. – Budget Workshop, Public Infrastructure (Public Works and WPCF)

Thursday, May 30 – Budget Workshop, Public Safety, Police and Fire

Thursday, June 6, 6 p.m. Budget Workshop, Council Review/Discussion

Monday, June 10, 7 p.m. – Public Hearing on Budget

Monday, June 17, 6 p.m. Budget Workshop (Pending Public Hearing Comments)

Monday, June 24, 7 p.m. – Council Chamber Special Council Meeting, Budget Adoption.

The agendas and recordings will also be available and posted online.

