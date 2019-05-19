One of Spruce Mountain High’s April Students of the Month, Riley Gray, center, pictured with her parents Heidi and Daniel Gray.

 

Spruce Mountain High School recently presented Hannah Holland, center, with a Phoenix Award for the month of April. She is pictured with her mom, Paula Murray, and future stepfather, Marc Keller.

 

 

Read or Post Comments

filed under:
jay maine, Spruce Mountain High School
Related Stories
Latest Articles