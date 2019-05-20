AUBURN — Students in Maine can earn an online associate degree or certificate from three community colleges that are part of the Maine Community College System, and they all have the same affordable tuition: $2,914 a year. Central Maine Community College is ranked third and offers six online associate degrees, more than any other school on the list. Students can earn an AA in general studies, an AAS in accounting or an AAS in criminal justice, among other degrees.

Central Maine Community College offers both fully online associate degree and hybrid programs to individuals in need of a versatile learning alternative. Fully online degree programs are offered in the following areas: accounting, business administration and management, criminal justice, general studies, human services, medical coding and electronic health records. Online students adhere to the same schedule as on-campus students and have access to a variety of resources, including financial assistance, online tutoring, technical support and academic advisement.

The Maine Community College System is comprised of seven institutions with a total enrollment of 6,612 students. Nearly 300 degree and certificate programs are offered. All colleges in the system offer online courses, and four of the colleges offer degree programs that are completely online.

Study-abroad programs are available with a variety of locations. Students can study for a semester at Cork Institute of Technology in Cork, Ireland, one of the 11 community colleges in New Brunswick, Canada, or take a five-week intensive study program at Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

Maine does not have a free community college program, and the average funding per full-time student for all schools in the state — including state appropriations, local appropriations and government grants and contracts — is $10,399.29.

Applicants may be admitted to a Maine community college if they have a high school diploma or equivalency, took the SAT in high school (or completed the Accuplacer placement test) and have proof of immunization.

