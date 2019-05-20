AUBURN – Lucille D. Snow, 86, of Lewiston, died on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Sarah Frye Home. She was born in Lewiston on June 8, 1932 to Jean and Imelda Paradis Roux.

Educated locally, graduating from Lewiston High School, class of 1949. She married William R. Snow on Jan. 13, 1951, they spent 65 years together before his passing on Nov. 5, 2016.

She was a legal and executive secretary prior to her retirement in 1976. She enjoyed wintering in Florida and going on Caribbean cruises. Lucille was a New England Patriots and Red Sox fan.

Survivors include two sons, Glen W. Snow of Lewiston and Brian W. Snow and wife, Michelle of Van Buren; a grandson, Johnathan Snow of Massachusetts, a granddaughter, Alissa Snow Chute and husband, Dan of Caribou.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her sisters, Yvette Roux Kirouac, Therese R. Roux and brother, Roger J. Roux.

At Lucille’s request, there will be no visitation. A graveside burial will be on Thursday, June 6, 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Cemetery, 31 Deer Run Road, Lewiston, ME, 04240. Condolences may be found at www.Albert-Burpee.com.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: