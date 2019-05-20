POLAND – Patricia Ann Getman, 83, of Brown Road passed away at her home on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Pat was born in Winthrop on Aug. 25, 1935. She graduated from Milo High School and attended Husson and Nasson Colleges. Over the years she took additional college classes in subjects of personal interest in geology, business law, finance and management courses.

Pat worked from an early age well into her seventies, and enjoyed her work life immensely, whether it be in California, Connecticut or Maine. A natural born organizer and manager, she contributed wherever she was needed. Given a goal, she always had creative ideas, energy, and concepts for seeing it through to a successful outcome.

Her special and heartfelt memories, however, came from her life with her husband, John, who she shared 50 wonderful years, and her beloved daughter Nanci. She loved the RV world and traveling and took many trips from Alaska to Mexico and California to Maine. Overseas travel also included England, Germany and Japan. A down to earth Maine girl at heart, she enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and exploring new places, especially with her family in tow.

The God given beauty of nature that surrounds us every day, gave her special pleasure. She loved her birds and her flowers. Pat felt especially grateful for a life filled with love and family.

Pat was dedicated to keeping the old traditions for her family alive, everything from fresh peas and potatoes for the 4th of July, to never allowing a Birthday to go uncelebrated.

She was a member of the Minot United Methodist Church and the Suzanne Wesley Circle. She enjoyed working for the Christmas Fair each year and volunteering with her church family when needed.

She is survived by her much loved daughter, Nanci and her husband, Gary Davis; her treasured grandchildren, Lindsey Reader and Jason Reader, his wife, Jessica and great-granddaughter Amelia Grace Reader; her sister, Nancy Allbee of Glastonbury, Conn.; nieces, Karen Wildman and husband, Kurt, Beth Clarke and husband, Robert, and nephew, Eric Allbee; Zachary and Ashley Clarke, and Hannah Clarke. She is also loved and survived by a large extended family of Getman’s and D’Angelo’s in Connecticut. Pat was blessed with many close friends, Gary and Cindy Williamson, Jessica Roderick, Stella and Allen Messer, and so many more spread from coast to coast.

She is predeceased by her wonderful husband, John, of 50 years who died in 2007; and by two children that died in infancy.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 24 at the Minot United Methodist Church, 142 Minot Avenue, Minot, Maine 04258 at 1 p.m. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

“There is magic in our memories.”

