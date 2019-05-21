AUBURN – Raymond C. Berube, 81, of Auburn, died Sunday, May 19, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Born in Danville on June 22, 1937, the son of Leon and Blanche Dionne Berube. Educated in local schools, he was a graduate of Edward Little, class of ’55. He married the love of his life, the former Patricia Cunliffe on June 25, 1960. Ray worked for many years for the Continental Baking Company (Wonder Bread) retiring in 1987. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, who loved spending time with family. Ray was always playful with the kids, and loved showing how to do things around the house and yard. Ray had a beautiful voice, and for many years sang with the local group “Just Us.” Besides his wife of Auburn, he is survived by two sons, Marc of Topsham, and Ray of Thomasville, N.C.; three daughters, Patricia Berube of Lewiston, Michelle Giard of Fairfield, and Sandra Berube of Auburn; a brother, Gerald and wife, Liette, of Lewiston; four sisters, Lilliette Brown of Norwalk, Conn., Gilda Berube of Lewiston, Pauline Burns of Durham, and Priscilla Lavoie of Lewiston; 12 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. Services will be Wednesday, 9 a.m., in the Lower Church of Saint Peter & Paul Basilica. Entombment, St. Peter’ Cemetery Masoleum. No visitation. Condolences and a tribute video may be found online at www.albert-burpee.com.

Donations may be made

in his memory to the charity of your choice.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: