LEWISTON – Michael R. Chenard, 56, of Lewiston died unexpectedly of a heart attack on May 16, 2019, just one day after his mother passed away. He was born in Lewiston on Dec. 13, 1962, the youngest son of Roger and Rita Beaulieu Chenard.Michael attended Lewiston schools and graduated from Waterville High School, on June 10, 1982, where he had been an avid hockey player. He also played on various youth hockey travel teams. Michael enjoyed watching and betting on several sports teams. He had been employed at Gediman’s Appliance, Northeast Athlectics and Everything Warehouse. Michael had suffered a stroke in October 2018 which left him struggling with bad health.Michael is survived by his brother, Gerry Chenard and companion, Donna Morin, of Greene; a nephew, Greg Chenard of Greene; a niece, Lynn Kazakis and husband, Nick, of St. Augustine, Fla.; three great-nephews, two aunts and several cousins. Also, Michael’s former wife, Mona, and extended family, Jason and Corey Dufour, their children Zach, Charlie, and Hudson and a godson, Keaton.Michael was predeceased by his father, Roger, on June 7, 1982, his brother Paul, of Kissimmee, Fla., on Feb. 7, 2015; and his mother, Rita, on May 15, 2019, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was also predeceased by his dog, Sadie Mae.The family would like to thank the Lewiston Police Department for their professionalism. Also, a heartfelt thank you to Mike’s Legends “family”, Dan, Brenda, Tom, Dave, Mike, Brandi, Dave and others who were always there for Mike after his stroke. The family will have a celebration of life gathering for both Michael and his mother Rita, in the near future.Donations in Michael’s memory may be made to: St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 www.stjude.org

< Previous

Next >

filed under: