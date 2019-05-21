AUBURN — Police are trying to resolve an armed standoff Tuesday at Main and Drummond streets.

A male suspect is barricaded in the basement with a female believed to be his girlfriend and several weapons, according to Auburn police. Police do not know if she is in the basement against her will.

Police responded about 9:15 a.m. to an unrelated call at 185 Main St. and encountered a 29-year-old white male who ran into the house, according to police. The suspect is known to police but does not live there, said Auburn Police Deputy Chief Tim Cougle. He did not identify the suspect.

A hostage negotiating team from the Maine State Police is in contact with the male and believe the female is not harmed, said Cougle.

Authorities took a man into custody shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the house but maintained their presence at the house.

The house at Main and Drummond streets is a three-unit apartment building. All the occupants were evacuated, according to police. People were taken to a staging area at the Community Little Theatre on Academy Street.

The Sun Journal is at the scene and this story will be updated.

