FARMINGTON — April Paradis, RN, OCN, has earned the Oncology Certified Nurse credential from the Oncology Nursing Certification Corp.

The purpose of the credential is to promote excellence in patient care and professional practice by validating specialized knowledge in oncology nursing. As an oncology nurse at Franklin Memorial Hospital, Paradis provides chemotherapy, biotherapy, intravenous fluids administration, blood product transfusion, and hematologic medication administration for patients with cancer and blood diseases, including various cancers of the blood and bone marrow.

To receive the credential, Paradis passed a comprehensive three-hour certification test in specified subject areas such as oncologic emergencies, treatment modalities, and symptom management, among others.

Paradis, a resident of Industry, started at FMH in 1997 in the dietary department. Later, while working as a unit coordinator in the Oncology Department she developed an interest in nursing and decided to pursue a nursing degree. After becoming a registered nurse, she started on the hospital’s Medical/Surgical Unit first, before returning to Oncology where she has provided patient care for 10 years.

