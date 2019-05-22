LEWISTON – Paul A. Ouellette, 72, of Lewiston, passed away on Friday May 17, 2019, due to complications from dementia, at D’Youville Pavilion with his loving family by his side. He was born in Lewiston on Sept. 7, 1946, a son of the late Arthur and Theresa (Gaudreau) Ouellette. He lived his entire life in the Lewiston area, attending local schools, playing four years of varsity football for Lewiston High School, winning a State Championship in 1963 and being inducted into the LA Hall of Fame with the entire football team, and graduating from Lewiston High School in the class of 1965. On Oct. 23, 1965, he married the love of his life, Joyce Pomerleau in Auburn.

The last ten years of his working career were spent working as an Industrial Hygienist for Northeast Test Consultants before retiring. In his younger years, he was a well known and respected athlete in the Lewiston-Auburn area where he played softball for: Andy Valley, Penalty Box, Fortin’s, LA Royals and Commercial Concrete. He also played hockey for several years in the old Shoe Shop League at the Lewiston Arena. Once his playing days were over, he focused his attention to coaching fly football and Elliott Little League Baseball for several years.

In his sparetime he enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, four wheeling, going “upta” camp, camping and watching the old Andy Griffith show. Most of all, he loved attending and supporting all of his grandchildren’s events, and sharing every moment with his wife.

Paul is survived by his wife of 53 plus years, Joyce (Pomerleau) Ouellette of Lewiston; two children, Paul Ouellette Jr. and wife, Shelly of Turner, Kim Dunlop and husband, Jeff of South Carolina; five grandchildren, Caleb, Saige and Gavin Dunlop, Jacob and Nathan Ouellette; three brothers, Leo Ouellette and wife, Nancy, Robert Ouellette and wife, Jen, Richard Ouellette and wife, Anita, two sisters, Pauline Gagnon and husband, Rodney, Connie Leblond and husband, Bob; several nieces, nephews, brothers and sisters-in-law.

Paul was predeceased by his father, who died at a young age, his mother and his stepfather, Roland Morel who was a big part of Paul’s life after his father’s death.

Special thanks to the nurses, CNA’s and med-techs at D’Youville, 3 East, who were so caring, compassionate, and loving.

Paul was an amazing and loving husband, father, and grandfather who was devoted to his family and will be greatly missed.

You are invited to offer your condolences and share fond memories with the family by visiting Paul’s guestbook at www.thefortingroupauburn.com.

A celebration of life will be celebrated on Friday, May 24 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at The Fortin Group Funeral Home in Auburn. A service of The Fortin Group/Plummer Merrill Funeral Home, Cremation and Monument Services, 217 Turner St., Auburn, Maine 04210. 783-8545

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paul’s memory to:

The Alzeimer’s Association

The Maine Chapter

383 U.S. Route 1

Suite 2C

Scarborough, ME

04074-9843

