AVON – Linwood B. Bachelder, resident of Avon, passed away at his home on Sunday May 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.

He was born in, Avon on Dec. 14, 1944, the son of Gideon L. Bachelder and Mabel E. (Phillips) Bachelder.

Linwood worked at Tex Tech Industries in Monmouth as a mill mechanic for 30 years, until his retirement, when he and his partner, Candy Wilcox owned and operated C&L Deli, in Avon, until he finally truly retired. Linwood enjoyed hunting, fishing and riding his four wheeler and going “up to camp” to have coffee with his kids, cause “coffee always tasted better at camp”. Linwood loved his two dogs, Cocoa and Dink. He will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and his smart comments, which is how you knew he liked you.

He is survived by his partner, Candy Wilcox of Avon; his three children: son, Jeffrey and wife, Sara Bachelder of Alfred, daughter, Laurie Adams and husband, Price of Dixfield, son, Michael Bachelder and fiancee, Nicole Labbe of Turner; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; four sisters, Sylvia Hibbard of Turner, Marie Lawrence and husband, Frank of Kenduskeg, Patricia Nile and husband, John of Leeds, Velma Lowit and husband, Jason of Lewiston, two brothers, Charles Bachelder of Leeds, John Bachelder and wife, Susan of Leeds; friend and ex-wife, Nancy Bachelder of Monmouth.

He is predeceased by his parents; and three brothers, Austin (1975), Alan (2013), Lubert (2018)

Visitation will be held Thursday May 23, at 12 p.m. at Wiles Remembrance Center; Adams-McFarlane Chapel 137 Farmington Falls Road, Farmington. A funeral service will immediately follow at the funeral home at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at the Leeds Plains Cemetery in Leeds.

A kind word may be left on his memorial wall at www.wilesrc.com

Friends wishing may make donations in his memory to the Franklin County Animal Shelter

550 Industry Road

Farmington, ME 04938

< Previous

Next >

filed under: