WILTON — About 25 firefighters from several departments responded Wednesday afternoon to 440 Temple Road to put out a fire at a vacant brick house, Fire/Rescue Chief Sonny Dunham said.

Owner Harold Essman was burning wood from a barn that was torn down and the fire got into the house, he said. The ell attached to the house caught fire and burned, he said.

No one lived there. Essman and his family live in another house on the property. The brick building was not insured.

Essman had a burn permit. A forest warden is going to be at the scene with Dunham on Thursday.

No one was injured.

The fire was reported at about 3:15 p.m., Dunham said.

Firefighters from Wilton were assisted by crews from Farmington, East Dixfield, New Sharon, Livermore Falls and Temple.

