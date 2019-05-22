RUMFORD — Voters in Regional School Unit 10 approved a $27.9 million budget for 2019-20 at the annual budget meeting Wednesday night.

The budget is a 5.3% increase to current spending, but a 0.03% decrease in assessments to taxpayers in Rumford, Mexico, Buckfield, Hanover, Hartford, Roxbury and Sumner.

At 34 voters, turnout was light and few residents commented on the spending plan.

Tom Standard of Sumner asked that the budget be reduced by $13,600, saying he does not support paying for school sports teams — especially football, because of the damage it does to athletes’ bodies.

“I want to help educate your children,” Standard said. “I care for your children. That’s why I show up three days a week volunteering. However, I don’t care anything about paying to entertain your children.”

Standard said if students want to play football, they should be charged $200 to participate.

Standard’s amendment failed, and the original $5,010,906 in local funding was approved 31-1.

Budget validation referendum voting for the 2019-20 budget is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on June 11 at the Buckfield Municipal Center, Hartford Town Hall, Calvin P. Lyons Meeting Hall in Mexico, Roxbury Town Hall, the American Legion in Rumford, and the Sumner Town Office.

Hanover residents can vote between 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Hanover Town Office.

