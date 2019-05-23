NORWAY — The Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine, in the Stephens Memorial Hospital Specialty Clinic building at 199 Main St. in Norway, has announced its June calendar of events. For information, check the Center’s website calendar at www.crcofwm.org, visit the Facebook page, or call 890-0329.

The month begins with a “Garden Party” at King’s Hills in South Paris to celebrate National Cancer Survivor Day on June 2 from 1 to 5 p.m. To RSVP, call 890-0329 or send an email to [email protected] Also, “Crafting for Fun” becomes a weekly Tuesday activity at the Center from 3 to 5 p.m. in June.

Drop-in hours are Tuesdays from 3 to 6 p.m., and Thursdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Volunteers are available to provide comfort items such as port protectors, wigs, hats and pillows, or to find resources. They have many pamphlets and a lending library. The Center is also a place to enjoy a cup of coffee or tea, chat with a volunteer or take time for yourself by participating in scheduled programs. Activities such as coloring, knitting and games are available at all times.

• Two Survivorship programs are offered for those impacted by cancer and their caregiver. Swimming passes are available through the CRCWM partnership with the Hampton Inn at 151 Main St., Oxford. This pass is for one month of unlimited swimming in a saltwater pool for cancer survivors who have been out of treatment for six months and up to five years. Their caregiver is also eligible to receive a month of swimming, as well. Survivors and caregivers interested in receiving a pass for swimming should stop in at the Center at 199 Main St., Norway, or call 890-0329 for more information.

• The Caring Coupon program is for cancer patients currently in treatment and up to six months after finishing treatment. Survivors may receive four coupons – their caregivers may receive two coupons – which they use for their choice of sessions of Reiki, massage, Reflexology or therapeutic yoga from a list of approved wellness providers. The providers on the list have undergone an interview process by the CRCWM and are reimbursed by the Center for their services. For information on Caring Coupons, stop in at the Center or call 890-0329 for more information.

• Drum Circle – Two sessions on Saturday, June 1: Beginners from 10 a.m. to noon, and Advanced drummers from 1 to 3 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. All drums are welcome. Bring a friend or caregiver; drums are available to borrow. A potluck lunch is at noon; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. There is no charge for patients living with cancer and caregiver. For information, call 604-0323 or 890-2177.

• Garden Party – Sunday, June 2. This two-part National Cancer Survivor Day Celebration begins with a private survivor luncheon from 1 to 2:30 p.m. for cancer survivors and caregivers. At 2:30 p.m., friends and supporters of the CRCofWM are invited to join the survivors and caregivers for an afternoon reception from 2:30 to 5 p.m. There will be a short program with speakers representing the American Cancer Society and Stephens Memorial Hospital, along with words from a few survivors. In addition, the Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine will take the opportunity to thank the community for their support, talk about the Center’s mission, and formally introduce their new director, Diane Madden. To RSVP, call 890-0329 or email [email protected]

• Women’s Cancer Support Group – Tuesday, June 4, from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Bring a bag lunch or snack. For information, call Tammy at 744-6173.

• Stampin’ Up – Tuesday, June 4, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at the Center. Kathy provides materials and instruction to make a variety of cards. It is fun and easy to do.

• Crafting For Fun – Tuesdays, June 4, 11, 18 and 25, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Do you enjoy crafting? Stop in to see what the project will be. Materials are provided.

• Yoga Warriors – Wednesdays, June 5, 12, 19 and 26, from 3 to 4 p.m. at Posabilities, 15 Tannery St., Norway. This free, gentle yoga class will support healthy living for individuals facing the challenges of cancer through gentle movement and breath, supportive restorative yoga postures, and guided meditation and relaxation. Preregistration is encouraged: call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

• Banding Together To Restore exercise class – Thursdays, June 6, 13, 20 and 27, from 9 to 10 a.m. at Richard Bader Physical Therapy, 176 Main St., Norway. The focus is on regaining motion and strength through guided instruction using stretching and colored Therabands. Lori Britting leads this class, encouraging participants to work within their ability to safely obtain their desired goals, which could include improving energy and the ability to move easier while carrying out daily tasks and enjoying life. Preregistration is encouraged: call 890-0329 or register day of class by arriving 15 minutes early.

• Wellness Share – Saturday, June 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Deering Memorial Community Center, 39 Main St., South Paris. Everyone is welcome for an introduction to Reiki practice and selfcare. Massage, Reflexology and Polarity will also be available. There will be a potluck lunch at noon; bring a dish if you wish. Participants may stop in at any time and stay as long as they want. This activity is sponsored by Teresia Reiki, supported by the CRCWM. There is no charge for patients living with cancer, and caregivers. For information, call 890-2177 or 312-9955.

• Self-Reflexology – Friday, June 14, from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Want to learn about Reflexology? Karen Tibbetts will demonstrate how applying pressure to reflex points may help improve circulation and reduce body stress.

• Men’s Rally Group – Thursday, June 20, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at the Center. Vance Jordan and Nel Bernard facilitate this time for men and their caregivers to connect with others who are also impacted by cancer. Nel will offer a chair massage to those interested. For information, call 890-0329.

• Self-Reiki – Tuesday, June 25, from 1:30 to 3 p.m. at the Center, 199 Main St., Norway. Charlotte Labelle will demonstrate how Reiki helps to alleviate stress and promote relaxation.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: