Veteran Roy Earle stands beside a glass case of personal artifacts collected during his World War II service. The display will be available at the Norway Memorial Library though July 4. (Submitted image)

NORWAY — World War II veteran Roy Earle, of Norway, will talk about his experiences in the 4th Marine Division in the Pacific, on Thursday, May 30, from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Norway Memorial Library. The program is free and open to the public.

Attendees also can view a glass case display of Earle’s personal artifacts, which include photos, articles, his uniform and dog tag, and sands from Iwo Jima, Saipan and Tinian, as well as presidential citations and other awards he received. The display will be up through July 4 for visitors to enjoy.

For information, call the library at 743-5309, Ext. 1, or visit the library’s website at www.norway.lib.me.us.

Democrat Arts
