Golfers vacationing in Bethel can play two top courses located within 15 minutes of each other.

Sunday River Country Club

The Sunday River Country Club is perched at the edge of the Sunday River Valley and overlooks the majestic Mahoosuc Mountain Range. The course was designed by none other than Robert Trent Jones, Jr. The Ivy-educated Jones, who authored a book on course design and served as president of the American Society of Golf Course Architects, is essentially golf course architecture royalty and has designed more than 270 courses on six continents. Sunday River’s course has been listed as one of GOLF Magazine’s Top 100 must-play courses in the country and the No. 1 public course in Maine by Golfweek Magazine.

Prior to its construction, Jones said that the course would strike “a balance between challenge and playability,” and has since called it “one of the most outstanding courses we have had the opportunity to develop.”

Sunday River’s golf course has 18 self-contained fairways that are among the widest in Maine. Sunday River plays to more than 7,100 yards from the championship tees and just over 5,000 yards from the forward tees, with two additional sets of tees in between to suit golfers of all abilities. As it is one of the most scenic courses in New England, it’s no surprise that it’s also one of the region’s favorites.

The golf facility includes a driving range with multiple target greens and an expansive practice green, all with spectacular mountain views. The 10,000 square-foot clubhouse is fashioned from log and stone, and features a deck overlooking the course, a grill serving lunch, and a complete pro shop stocked with equipment and apparel.

The Jordan and Grand Summit Hotels are located just minutes from the acclaimed course and offer lodging packages, which include breakfast, to see these stay and play packages visit www.sundayriver.com. For tee times or to learn more about the Sunday River Country Club visit www.sundayrivercountryclub.com

The Bethel Inn Resort

The Bethel Inn Resort is a century old, classic New England resort that faces the Village Common and its championship golf course stretches over two hundred acres to the rear of the Main Inn buildings.

Renowned architect Geoffrey Cornish designed the 6,663 yard layout to take maximum advantage of the natural terrain and spectacular views of the surrounding mountains. Challenging to the most accomplished golfers from the back tees, the course offers five additional tee positions so it is fun and playable for all levels of ability. The most forward tees at 4,300 yards are welcoming to beginners and children learning the game.

Northeast Golf Magazine has referred to the course as “quintessential mountain golf at its best” and the resort is the home of the New England Couples Championship in July and the Fall Festival Pro-am, now in its 27th year, among many other tournaments and special events.

The resort’s Guaranteed Performance School of Golf offers two, three and four night programs and has helped more than 8,000 students improve their game with a four-to-one student-teacher ratio, on-course PGA instruction, video analysis, unlimited golf with carts and all meals during their stay. The inclusive golf school vacation program is the most comprehensive and affordable program in New England.

The Inn also offers a driving range, putting/practice area and a full service golf shop with equipment, apparel and rentals. With its golf course and year-round resort activities, lodging and amenities, Travel and Leisure has deemed The Bethel Inn Resort “among the 25 best places in the U.S. to host an unforgettable family gathering.” Enjoy a round of golf at The Inn followed by lunch or their popular Happy Hour from 3pm – 5pm in the Millbrook Tavern & Grille, a perfect way to spend an afternoon.

For tee times, call (207) 824-6276. For lodging, golf school and resort information, call (207) 824-2175 or visit www.bethelinn.com.

