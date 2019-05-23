NORWAY — The Second Congregational Church, 205 Main St. in Norway, invites the public to what promises to be an absolutely delicious and filling lasagna dinner on Saturday, June 1, from 5 to 6 p.m.

The third in a year-long series of fundraisers, the dinner will include an antipasto, various types of lasagna (from vegetarian, to sausage, to plain, to spicy hamburg), Caesar salad, and warm garlic bread. Dessert will be ice cream with strawberries, or strawberry shortcake on biscuits. The cost will be $8 for adults, and $4 for kids 10 and under.

A raffle on a $25 gift certificate to Fiber & Vine will be drawn. Raffle tickets will be $1 each or six tickets for $5.

The Second Congregational Church, UCC, is embarking on a year-long capital campaign to “Renew, Renovate & Update” its dining room and kitchen. The rooms are not only used by the church for Sunday School, coffee hours, meetings, birthday parties, wedding receptions, but also by multiple nonprofit groups such as AA, Alanon, Girl Scouts, therapeutic Lego group, children’s theater group, Christmastide rehearsals, and church-sponsored monthly community free suppers.

Years of continuous usage have resulted in needed upgrades to the electrical wiring, flooring, energy-efficient lighting, and kitchen appliances. Generous support for the supper and this community church will be greatly appreciated

Call the church office at743-2290 with any questions or concerns.

