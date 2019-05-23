SOUTH PARIS – Harriett Estes, 86, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at home on Pine Street with her loving family holding her hands.

Born June 11, 1932 in Woodstock, she was a daughter of Harris and Edith (Andrews) Hathaway. Harriett was a 1952 graduate of Woodstock High School and attended Auburn Maine School of Commerce.

She was married in Bryant Pond on April 5, 1958 to the love of her life, Lawrence E. Estes.

Harriett worked in the office at Paris Manufacturing and for the Oxford Hills School Department at various times and in various positions. She was also a devoted full-time wife and mother.

Harriett and Lawrence enjoyed travelling the U.S. and Canada by motorhome. They visited 49 states and all but two providences of Canada. They also took their kids and grandkids on countless camping trips. She loved knitting, shopping, yard sales, baking and following the adventures of her children and grandchildren. She had a collection of over 200 turtles and was an avid bird watcher.

Harriett was a member of First Congregational Church of South Paris for over 50 years where she was active in groups and served as Treasurer. She spent many hours volunteering at schools, church, and local Food Pantry’s. She was a lifetime member of The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War.

Harriett is survived by her husband, of 61 years, Lawrence of South Paris; daughters, Deb Millett of Oxford, Elaine Newell and her significant other, Miguel Gonzalez of Oxford, Karen Harper of South Portland and a son, Carleton Estes and wife, Rita of Casco and a stepdaughter, Barbie Cox and her husband, Steve of Oxford; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; as well as countless other family and friends that will miss her.

She was predeceased by her parents, Harris and Edith Hathaway; her sister, Phyllis Jordan; and grandson, Brian Millett.

Harriett will be forever remembered as a kind, thoughtful, loving, and supportive woman who always put everyone else first and who would do anything for her family.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice and Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine for their wonderful care.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, May 29 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 E. Main St., South Paris.

Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 45 Main Street, South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers the family suggests gifts in her memory to the

Androscoggin Home Healthcare & Hospice

15 Strawberry Avenue

Lewiston, ME 04240 or

Cancer Resource Center of Western Maine

199 Main Street

Norway, ME 04268

