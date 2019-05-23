POLAND – Nathan R. Whitney, 35, born Aug. 30, 1983, died unexpectedly on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

Nathan grew up in Benton attended local schools and worked locally for many years. Most recently, he was employed at Grimmel Industries of Lewiston.

As a boy he enjoyed playing PAL baseball with his brother Joel. He loved the outdoors and looked forward to fiddlehead picking. Summers were spent at the family camp swimming, fishing and tubing with the kids. Winters he enjoyed snowmobiling, sledding with his children, and making maple syrup with his dad. He was a gentle soul with a big heart.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Rachael; son Liam and daughter, Gwendolyn.

He will be lovingly remembered by all his family including his parents, Ron and Debra Whitney of Benton; his siblings, Joel Whitney of Benton, Rose Whitney of Maryland; and his nephew, Logan also of Benton; a grandmother, Rita LaChance of Fairfield, grandfather, Arthur LaChance and his wife, Gerri of St. Albans; his in-laws, Dick and Sandy Pearce of Auburn; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, Melita and V.T. Whitney; and his sister, Rachel.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25 at 1 p.m., with visiting hours prior from 12-1 p.m. at Lawry Brothers Funeral Home, 107 Main St., Fairfield. Burial will follow immediately at Maplewood Cemetery in Fairfield.

All are invited to a reception at Faith Church, 250 Kennedy Memorial Drive in Waterville.

An online guestbook may be signed, and memories shared at www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements are by Lawry Brothers Funeral & Cremation Care, 107 Main St., Fairfield.

A college fund has been established for the Whitney children.

Donations by check should be made payable to:

FBO Liam and Gwendolyn Whitney.

Please mail to

New Dimensions FCU

316 Benton Ave.

Winslow, ME 04901

< Previous

Next >

filed under: