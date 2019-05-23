LEWISTON – Rachel A. (Groves) Salgado, 49, a resident of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly, Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center. She was born Dec. 21, 1969, in Lewiston, the daughter of Robert Groves and Donna (Swift) Groves. Rachel was a 1987 graduate of Livermore Falls High School, received her nursing degree from University of Maine Orono, her master’s from Simmons College in Boston and her doctorate from University of Alabama. Rachel was a Professor of Nursing, and taught online courses through Simmons College in Boston. On Jan. 17, 2012, in Las Vega, she married Manuel Salgado. They made their home and raised their daughters in Auburn. She was a member of Sacred Heart of Mary Parish in Auburn, and the American Nursing Association. Her passion was teaching and enjoyed traveling with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Manuel Salgado; twin daughters, Emma and Sophia Dalgleish, all of Auburn; her mother, Donna Groves of Jay; aunt, Patricia Laverdiere; cousins, Dawne Townsend and her husband, David, all of Livermore, Kaitlyn Souther of Atlanta, Ga., James Laverdiere of New York and exchange student, Yuria Saito of Hokkaido, Japan.

She was predeceased by her father, Robert Groves; sister, Jennifer Groves; maternal grandparents, Hank and Corrine Swift, paternal grandmother, Rose Bedard; and mother-in-law, Judith Pardo Salgado.

Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.com

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate 11 a.m., Saturday, May 25 at St. Rose of Lima Church, 1 Church Street, Jay. Visitation will be held 4-7 p.m., Friday, May 24 at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church Street, Livermore Falls. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery, 445 Park Street, Livermore Falls.

If desired in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to her daughters’ education fund:

Manuel J. Salgado

C/O Finley Funeral Home

15 Church Street

Livermore Falls, Maine 04254

