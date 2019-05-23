BETHEL – John Douglas Holliday, 73, “Changed His Address to Heaven” on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, after a time of failing health. John was born Aug. 1, 1945 in Moncton, New Brunswick Canada to Jonathan and Bernice (Steeves) Holliday.

John grew up in Gunningsville, New Brunswick and attended local schools, graduating in 1966 from Harrison Trimble High School. He moved to Maine and continued his education at Glen Cove Bible School, 1970 and then at Calvary Bible College in Kansas City, Mo., 1971.

He married Rosalie Bailey on Aug. 22, 1970. They served in the pastorate in Glencliff, and Atwell Hill, N.H. and also Plymouth and Weld, Maine. John had a pastors heart and enjoyed preaching in many churches within a two hour radius. He filled in where there was a need, and sought to be an encouragement to others. He worked many odd jobs over the years including security guard and maintenance at The Bethel Inn and Gould Academy in Bethel.

He loved people, and was cheerful, friendly, outgoing and a hard worker. His life was not easy, but he always had a smile on his face, and a big jolly laugh. He has had to learn to walk all over again three times due to injuries and breaks.

He is rejoicing with his Saviour, and now he can walk and run and be pain free, more alive than he has ever been! He sought to be a good testimony for his Lord and Saviour, Jesus Christ. When meeting someone new his first words would likely be: “Where do you live? And where do you go to Church?”

John is survived by his wife, Rosalie, of 49 years; daughter, Carla Starbird and husband, Ollie of Forest, Va.; granddaughters, Keana Starbird, Forest Va. and Moriah (Starbird) Sprink and husband, Josh of Kansas City, Mo.; siblings, Barbara Yeomans and husband, Ron of Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Roberta Holliday of Xiamen, China, Brian Holliday, Moncton, New Brunswick; and several cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; and most of his aunts and uncles in Canada.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday June 1 at 2 p.m. at the Bethel Alliance Church, Walkers Mills Road, Bethel, Maine.

Arrangements by Cliff Gray Cremation & Funeral Services, 60 Andrews Road, Bryant Pond.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to

Camp Good News

413 Campground Road

Livermore Falls, ME 04254

in memory of

John Holliday

< Previous

Next >

filed under: