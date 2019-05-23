LEWISTON – Georgette C. Pelletier, 94, a resident of Lewiston passed away peacefully Tuesday May 21, 2019, at St. Mary’s d’Youville Pavilion with her her family by her side.

She was born in Fairfield on Feb. 22, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Yvonne (Traham) Couillard.

She was a member of the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul of the Prince of Peace Parish. She was employed as a stitcher in the local shoe industry.

Georgette loved her family and will be sadly missed.

Survivors include one sister, Estelle Loubier of Lewiston; and several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Lucien Pelletier; as well as two brothers, Roland and Ralph Couillard and one sister, Reverend Sister Jeanne Couillard.

A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Georgette’s life will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 28, at the Basilica of Sts. Peter and Paul. Committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

Memorial donations in Georgette’s memory may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org

