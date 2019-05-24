A story on the front page Wednesday about a standoff in Auburn involving Steven Case on Tuesday should have reported that Maine State Police Deputy Chief Bill Harwood said Case’s father was arrested at a police roadblock on a charge of assisting in the creation of a police standoff, and was released from custody later Tuesday afternoon. Authorities had also taken another man into custody shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the house where the standoff occurred. It was an editing error.

