FARMINGTON — A used bookstore which has been an anchor in the downtown area for more than a quarter of a century could be lost if a buyer does not come forward.

Jim Logan, owner of Twice Sold Tales, announced Wednesday, May 22, that he would not be in business at the close of the year.

“At this time, the future of Twice Sold Tales is unclear,” Logan wrote in a Facebook message. “Hopefully, I can find someone to continue the business, but that will likely involve relocation.”

Technology and higher rental costs attributed to his decision. “A used book store is a 19th century business,” he said in a phone interview Wednesday night. “The 21st century has caught up to this business.

“I was once told that breaking even is the new up. I’m not breaking even anymore.”

Logan began selling used books on Pleasant Street in 1993. At the time, he had 13 bookcases.

He moved the store to Main Street in 1996. Today, 30,000 books fill 130 bookcases.

“Books expand to fill space,” he added. “They are like rabbits.”

He said he has been beyond fortunate with the generosity of people who have donated quality books over the years.

“What concerns me is what will happen to those books,” he said. There are a lot of books in Franklin County. I don’t know what people are going to do with those books when they clean out their attics or downsize their grandparents’ homes.”

Library sales and literacy projects are selective about the books they use, he added.

“Used book stores are not about being able to buy books cheaper,” he said. “You can walk into a used book store and find something you never knew existed. You have the chance to stumble across a treasure meant just for you.”

Logan does not have a specific closing date in mind. Twice Sold Tales will stop selling gift certificates and Logan encourages anyone who has a gift certificate or any credit to use it before it is too late.

Neither moving nor selling the collection of books, bookcases and other fixtures will be easy, he said. Anyone interested in purchasing the store or stock should contact Logan at 778-4411.

“I have no idea what I am going to do next,” he said. “We’ll have to find out.”

