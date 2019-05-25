These are some of the Memorial Day weekend events happening in the area:

Lewiston-Auburn: Monday 10 a.m., parade, veterans ceremony and more

Billed as the largest Memorial Day parade in Maine, more than 80 units will march through Auburn to Veterans Memorial Park in Lewiston for the Twin Cities’ annual Memorial Day ceremony. The parade starts at 10 a.m. on Mill Street in New Auburn near the Lown Bridge heading toward downtown Auburn. The L&A Veterans Council will host a somber ceremony, scheduled for 11 a.m., to honor and remember veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice and died in service to the country. U.S. Sen. Susan Collins and local elected officials will speak as part of the ceremonies. For the complete parade route, visit auburnmaine.gov.

Auburn: Monday, 9 a.m., art show, Civil War encampment, farmers market

Auburn will also host a Civil War encampment in Moulton Park on Main Street and an Art in the Park show in Edward Little Park in front of Community Little Theatre on Main Street. The art show, which goes from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes a farmers market and food trucks. The Civil War encampment of Company A of the 3rd Maine Regiment opens Sunday at 9 a.m. and continues until 2 p.m. Monday, closing only for the parade.

Farmington: Monday, 9 a.m., parade, ceremonies

At 9 a.m. there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the WWI monument. The color guard for Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 in Farmington will take part. At 9:30 a.m. there will be services at the American Legion Post. Retired Lt. Commander Stephan Bunker, U.S. Coast Guard Reserve, of Farmington will speak on the history of the Roderick-Crosby Post and cemeteries. A wreath-laying ceremony will follow in front of the Post Memorial. At 10 a.m., the parade will line up at the Mallet School parking lot and go to the courthouse. Wreaths will be laid at monuments in Meetinghouse Park and Courthouse Cemetery.

Jay: Monday, 10 a.m. parade and many services

Veterans groups and others will start at 6:30 a.m. visiting several memorials and other places to say prayers and place wreaths in honor of veterans. The parade kicks off at MEMCO on Main Street in Jay at 10 a.m. heading toward Livermore Falls. There will be a police escort on the route. The parade will include veterans’ floats, color guard, several organizations and citizens. Ceremonies will take place along the route. For more details, go to the Livermore Falls Advertiser.

Lisbon: Monday, 9 a.m., parade and ceremonies

The parade will begin in front of Lisbon High School and move along Route 196 toward the downtown, turn up Main Street, turn left onto School Street, right onto Addison Street and end behind the MTM Center on the field. There will be speakers, presentations and ceremonies at the field.

Norway: Monday 9 a.m., parade, ceremonies

Festivities start at the memorial area across Main Street from Stone-Smart American Legion Post, with speakers, music and presentations.

Otisfield: Monday 9 a.m., flag-raising ceremony

There will be a Memorial Day flag-raising ceremony at 9 a.m. at the Community Hall on Route 121. This will be a short ceremony with local clergy speaking.

Oxford: Monday, 9 a.m., services and ceremonies

The annual Memorial Day services will include information on Oxford’s role as a military-friendly community and honor the memory of the Post’s first vice commander, Joseph J. Casalinova. A variety of presentations and ceremonies will kick off at 9 a.m.

Paris: Monday, 10:30 a.m., parade, ceremonies

The parade steps off at 10:30 a.m. from the lower parking lot at the Oxford County courthouse on Western Avenue and proceeds to the veterans monument in Moore Park on Route 26. Music and a host of presentations are planned.

Wayne, Monday, 11 a.m., parade and ceremonies

The parade will begin on Main Street at the Wayne Community Church and go to the Veterans Memorial Stone on Pocasset Lake, where a wreath-laying ceremony will take place. From there it will go to Veterans Memorial Park for a formal program.

West Paris: Monday, 11 a.m., parade, ceremonies

A parade will step off at 11 a.m. from the Ring-McKeen American Legion Post 151 on Church Street. The American Legion will hold a ceremony at the bridge following the parade.

