With summer fast approaching and the warm weather that goes with it, people must be wary and watchful of criminal transients. Like other transients, they move from one city to another, looking for a free meal ticket.

All of us are on the menu, so we must be especially diligent to keep the criminal transients at bay. If anyone sees something that looks wrong, they should say something. Keep a watchful eye peeled and know that those criminals are watching back. Residents may want to consider forming neighborhood groups to counter criminal schemes.

Just as rust never sleeps, the mind of a criminal transient is always squirming like a toad and his mouth is always watering like a Pavlov dog, waiting for a meal.

Let us keep our eyes and ears open because the bad boys are back in town.

Michael Boom, Lewiston

