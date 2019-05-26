Adam Rinko and Jennifer Caron

Ronald and Joan Caron of Sabattus announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Caron, to Adam Rinko, son of Walter and Consiglia Rinko of Lisbon Falls.

The future bride is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and currently teaches fifth grade at Carrie Ricker School in Litchfield.

The future bridegroom attended Southern Maine Technical School and is a digital service specialist for Canon Solutions America at Bath Iron Works.

The couple met through their mutual connection to the Sabattus American Legion.

They are planning a Catholic wedding ceremony for Oct. 26 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus, with a reception to follow at the Royal Oak Room in Lewiston.

