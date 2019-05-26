Ronald and Joan Caron of Sabattus announce the engagement of their daughter, Jennifer Caron, to Adam Rinko, son of Walter and Consiglia Rinko of Lisbon Falls.

The future bride is a 2013 graduate of the University of Maine at Farmington and currently teaches fifth grade at Carrie Ricker School in Litchfield.

The future bridegroom attended Southern Maine Technical School and is a digital service specialist for Canon Solutions America at Bath Iron Works.

The couple met through their mutual connection to the Sabattus American Legion.

They are planning a Catholic wedding ceremony for Oct. 26 at Our Lady of the Rosary Church in Sabattus, with a reception to follow at the Royal Oak Room in Lewiston.

