AUGUSTA — Jacelyn Daggett hit an RBI double for the game’s lone run and Mt. Blue earned the 1-0 win over Cony in Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A softball action Monday.

Madisyn Smith walked in the fourth inning and eventually reached second base to set the scene for Daggett, who finished with two doubles for the Cougars (8-6). Smith went on to make the run stand up from the circle, scattering five hits over seven innings for the complete game shutout.

Brooklyn Belanger had three singles for Cony (6-9) and Alexis Everett added a double.

Monmouth Academy 8, Dirigo 0

DIXFIELD — Emily Kaplan had three singles and an RBI to spark the Mustangs to 8-0 MVC win.

Mariah Herr added two singles and two RBIs and picked up the win in the circle for Monmouth (11-4) while Abby Ferland added two singles and an RBI.

Dirigo (6-8) was led by Abby Perreault and Abby Stevens with two singles apiece.

Madison 3, Spruce Mountain 0

MADISON — Brooke McKenney struck out eight batters and allowed just two hits to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 MVC win over the Phoenix.

McKenney also contributed a double at the plate, while Emily Edgerly cracked a home run for the Bulldogs (14-1).

Adelle Foss struck out 10 batters in the circle for Spruce Mountain (8-7).

Oak Hill 12, Mountain Valley 2

WALES —Molly Flaherty and Abby Nadeau sparked Oak Hill’s offense to 14 hits and a 12-2 win over Mountain Valley in MVC softball action.

Nadeau followed Flaherty’s double with a triple to drive home Neadeau with the first run that got the Raiders rolling. Nadeau finished with two hits and three RBIs on the day. Josie Hackett added two doubles and two RBIs, while Flaherty, Miranda Kramer (double), Sadie Waterman and Adelle Surette finished with two hits apiece for the Raiders (12-3).

Waterman and Flaherty teamed up in the circle for 10 strikeouts while limiting the Falcons to five hits. Taylor Henry had a double for Mountain Valley (2-13).

Cape Elizabeth 3, Gray-New Gloucester 2

CAPE ELIZABETH — Kathryne Clay hit a walk-off double that scored Anna Cornell to lift the Capers, 3-2, over the Patriots.

Jessica Robicheaw earned the win, allowing two runs on three hits, while striking out five in a complete game for the Capers (12-3).

Lydia Espling had two hits for Gray-New Gloucester (6-8).

Baseball

Mountain Valley 16, Oak Hill 4

WALES — Jacob Blanchard and Will Sorensen ripped three hits apiece to lead Mountain Valley to a 16-4 win over Oak Hill in MVC baseball action on Monday.

Blanchard drove in three runs for Falcons (12-3), while Garrett Garbarini tossed 4 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to pick up the win.

Caleb Treadwell had two hits and Gavin Rawstron belted a double for the Raiders (8-8).

Monmouth 4, Dirigo 1

DIXFIELD — Monmouth Academy out-pitched Dirigo and used a strong third inning to get by the Cougars, 4-1, at Harlow Park.

Corey Armstrong struck out six for the Mustangs (12-3) and also tacked on a pair of hits at the plate. Trevor Flanagan hit a two-run single in the third to put Monmouth over the top.

Mike Packard took the loss for Dirigo (8-7).

Cape Elizabeth 5, Gray-New Gloucester 1

CAPE ELIZABETH — Ryan Oberholtzer doubled to drive in Charlie Carver, and then came home on Mike Mackenzie’s single, as the Capers (4-11) scored twice in the second inning on their way to a 5-1 win over the Patriots (2-12).

Oberholtzer also earned the win, holding the Patriots to five hits and one unearned run over seven innings, while striking out seven and walking four.

Cooper Winslow singled and scored on Cameron Andrews’ grounder for a 1-0 Patriots’ lead in the top of the first.

Cony 4, Mt. Blue 0

AUGUSTA — Dakota Andow had two singles and an RBI to spark the Rams to a 4-0 KVAC A win.

Kyle Douin added a sacrifice fly for Cony (11-5). Mitch MacFarland picked up the win.

Colin Hutchins had a double and a single for Mt. Blue (0-14).

< Previous

Next >

filed under: