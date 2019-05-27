FORT MYERS, Fla. & Auburn – Laurier T. Raymond, Jr. of Fort Myers, Fla., and Auburn, passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. Larry was born on May 7, 1932 in Lewiston, the son of Laurier and Florence Champoux Raymond. He graduated from Lewiston High School in 1950, and from Washington and Lee University in Virginia, where he received his Bachelor’s and Juris Doctor degrees. He practiced law for 61 years in his firms Marshall, Raymond, and Beliveau, and later, Isaacson and Raymond. He served as Androscoggin County Attorney from 1960-1965, and as Judge of Probate from 1965 to 1998. He was active in many civic and community organizations throughout his career. Larry is survived by his wife, Pauline, his children Susan (John) Geismar, L.Thomas (Theresa) Raymond III, and Martha (Timothy) Venter, son-in-law J. Christopher Turner, stepson John St. Germain, eight grandchildren, one step-granddaughter, and two great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his sister Jeannine and his daughter Christine. Visitation will be held at the Albert & Burpee Funeral Home, 253 Pine Street, Lewiston, ME on Tuesday, May 28, from 2 – 4 PM & 6 – 8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, 11 AM, in the upper church of the Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul. Burial and committal prayers to follow at St. Peter’s Cemetery. Condolences and donations may be accessed online at www.albert-burpee.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to the Greater Androscoggin Humane Society 55 Strawberry Avenue Lewiston, ME 04240; the Shriners Hospitals for Children 2900 N. Rocky Point Dr. Tampa, FL 33607; the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis TN 38105; or, the Wounded Warrior Project PO Box 758517 Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517

