PERU – Alan R. Dolloff Sr., 64, of Ada Avenue in Peru, passed away peacefully on Thursday May 23, 2019 at Togus Springs, following a brief illness.

He was born in Rumford on July 5, 1954, a son of Richard L. and Patricia J. (Lacroix) Dolloff. He attended Peru schools and was a graduate of Rumford High School, class of 1972.

Alan served four years in the United States Army and 20 years in the U.S. Navy.

After retirement from the Navy he was employed for 10 years with General Electric in Auburn. He was a member of the NRA.

Alan was an avid hunter, he loved watching NASCAR racing, collecting and shooting guns and scratching lottery tickets. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

Surviving are his parents, Richard and Patricia Dolloff of Peru; children, Jamie Overton and husband, Terry of Okla., Caitlin Knight of Michigan, and Alan R. Dolloff Jr. and fiancé, Kristina Pulk of Peru; siblings, Marjorie Hanson and husband, William of Peru, Mary Lou Wing and husband, Danny of Peru, Nancy Nemethy and husband, Edward of Peru, Steven Dolloff of Alabama, Linda Lilley and fiancé, Doug Judd of Livermore, Brian Dolloff of Peru, and Jeffrey Dolloff and companion, Debbie of Peru; five grandchildren, Keira Knight, Zoe Dolloff, Caleb Dolloff, Harper Knight and Jaxson Dolloff; two great-grandchildren, Jaiden Overton and Fox Overton; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was predeceased by his brother, Donny Dolloff.

Visiting hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday May 31, at SG Thibault Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday June 1, at SG Thibault Funeral Home. Interment with full military honors will be in Buckfield Village Cemetery in Buckfield.

