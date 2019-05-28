CARRABASSETT VALLEY — Police responded early Monday to a report of a vehicle off Route 27 in the southern portion of a so-called series of S-turns, according to Assistant Police Chief Richard Billian. The driver reported the crash about eight hours later.

Upon arrival, officer Ethan Boyd found a vehicle with extensive damage and a broken telephone pole, according to Billian.

“The driver left the scene prior to our arrival,” he wrote in an email.

It was determined that the 2011 Ford Fusion was traveling northbound on Route 27 and left the roadway to the right, striking a telephone pole and rolling over several times, according to Billian. The vehicle struck a tree and came to rest on its roof.

Florian Sinclair, 25, of Wyman Township, went to the Police Department about eight hours later to report the crash, Billian said.

The Police Department received a call from a passerby who spotted the vehicle off the road about 12:37 a.m.

Florian received minor injuries in the crash but did not go to a hospital, Billian wrote.

“This crash is still under investigation and charges are pending at this time,” he wrote.

