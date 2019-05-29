SOUTH PARIS – Patricia D. Snow, 83, of South Paris passed away at her home on Thursday, May 23, 2019. She was born in Auburn on April 17, 1936, the daughter of Oscar and Dorothy Chandler Doughty.

She attended local schools and had been employed by the Town of Paris for 32 years. She married William Snow on May 9, 1953, he passed away on April 15, 1977.

She is survived by her daughter, Billie Rae Koch of Greenwood, her son, Allen Snow and wife Shelley of Largo, Fla.; six grandchildren, Cory Koch, Gregory Koch, Alyssa Snow, Sam Snow, Alex Snow and Allyson Snow; three great-grandchildren, Ira and Mabel Towle and Liam Koch.

She was predeceased by a son, John.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 11 a.m. at the First Congregational Church, 17 East Main St., South Paris. In Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at www.chandlerfunerals.com

lieu of flowers,

donations in her memory may be made to:

Responsible Pet Care

PO Box 82

Norway, ME 04268

