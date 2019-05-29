AUBURN – David S. Ramsay, 92, of South Paris, died early Saturday morning, May 25, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn. He was born on May 7, 1927, in Fort Kent, a son of Scott Reid and Bernice (Vance) Ramsay. He attended Fort Kent schools and Ricker Classical Institute until enlisting in the US Army and shipping overseas to serve during WWII. Upon his return, he attended earned an undergraduate degree in Agricultural Engineering from the University of Maine at Orono.In 1951 he married Flora Additon and was married for 65 years until the time of her death on May 30, 2016.Dave worked at and retired from the New England Telephone and Telegraph Company after 30 years of service. Prior to that, as a young man and in a bygone era, he worked as a traveling sewing machine salesman.He was a 50-year member of the Paris Masonic Lodge #94 AF & AM. He loved to fish for trout, hunt, and watch old westerns on television.Dave is survived by a son, Scott Ramsay and his wife Cheryl of Gardiner,three daughters, Kathy Millett of South Paris, Diane Baker and her husband Robert of Harrison, and Stacie Beyer and her husband Jim of Dixmont; a sister, Gene Clark of Calais; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife, and a sister, Joyce Carter.In honor of Dave’s wishes there will be no public services. Arrangements are in the care of the Chandler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Fond memories may be left for Dave’s family and friends at www.chandlerfunerals.com.

Donations may be made in Dave’s memory to the: Fort KentHistorical Society 3 Market St. Fort Kent, ME 04743

