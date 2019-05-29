LEWISTON – Steven Edward Case, II, 29, a resident of Auburn, died Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Central Maine Medical Center as a result of his disease of chemical dependency. He was born in Lewiston, July 6. 1989, the son of Steven E. Case and Kelly J. Brooks.

Steve attended Lewiston schools and was a 2007 graduate of St. Dominic’s Regional High School where he enjoyed participating in his high school soccer and lacrosse teams.

He was employed as a tree technician with Webster Tree Service for several years and was a proud and accomplished body builder. He also was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trapping and also enjoyed snow and skate boarding.

Steve was very proud of his son, Gage, as well as a special little girl who he thought of as his own, Hadley Campbell.

Survivors include his maternal grandparents, Frank Brooks and Barbara Wood both of Auburn, his paternal grandmother Carole Case of Lewiston; his mother Kelly Brooks and his stepfather Tony Mercier both of Auburn, his father Steven Case and fiancé Ruth Charest both of Augusta; his son Gage Case of Lisbon Falls; his half brother Nick Case of Lewiston; a liittle girl Hadley Campbell who he thought of as own. Also surviving are many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather Walter Case; and his uncle, Timothy Case.

Memorial services honoring Steve’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday May 31, at the East Auburn Baptist Church in Auburn. Graveside committal prayers to follow at Broadview Cemetery in Lewiston.

Family and friends are invited to visit 5-8 Thursday May 30, at the East Auburn Baptist Church 560 Park Ave., Auburn.

Online condolences and sharing of memories may be expressed at www.lynchbrothers.com

A service of Pinette Dillingham & Lynch Funeral Home of Lewiston.

