SABATTUS – Jeremy Michael Ciarfella, 34, of Sabattus passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Lewiston.

He was born in Lewiston to Judy (Cyr) Stevens of Sidney, and John Ciarfella Jr. of Great Island. Jeremy attended Lisbon High School and was self employed.

Jeremy is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Philip Cyr, paternal grandfather, John Ciarfella Sr.; and paternal uncle, Louis (Black Eagle) Ciarfella.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Mayson; mother of his son, Brittany MacMaster; mother, Judy Stevens and husband Glenn, father, John Ciarfella Jr.; brothers, Michael Ciarfella, John Johnson and Devin Chamberland; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life in Jeremy’s honor, Saturday June 8, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Slovack Club Hall in Lisbon Falls Maine.

As an expression of

sympathy, memorial contributions for his son, Mayson, may be sent to:

Lisbon Community

Federal Credit Union

PO Box 878

Lisbon, ME 04240

