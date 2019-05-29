BOSTON, Mass. – Brandon M.T. Gaudet, 36, passed away with his loving family at his side, Friday, May 24, 2019, at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, Mass., following a battle with Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. He was born Sept. 7, 1982, in Lewiston, the son of Meloney Gaudet and Frank McDonald. Brandon was a “Class of 2000” graduate of Lewiston High School. Brandon had a passion for cooking and worked as a chef throughout the years. On April 24, 2019 he married Lisa Crenshaw of Harpswell. He enjoyed fishing but most of all he loved doing things with his children. He is survived by his wife Lisa Gaudet of Turner; his children, Cymon, Nikali and Zaylah Gaudet; his mother, Meloney Reed and his “Daddy” Robert Reed of Turner; brothers, Matthew Reynolds and wife Rebecca of Sabattus, and Ret. SSG Brock Reynolds of Buckfield, his sister, Erica McDonald of Pennsylvania; many nieces, nephews and friends; also his “Soulmate Brother” Ben Gamache of Sabattus. He was predeceased by his grandparents. Messages of condolence may be sent to: www.finleyfuneralhome.comA Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, June 3, at FINLEY FUNERAL HOME, 15 Church St., Livermore Falls, Maine. Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. prior to the funeral service. If desired contributions may be made to: Brock Reynolds Gaudet Children Education Fund C/O Finley Funeral Home 15 Church St. Livermore Falls, ME 04254

< Previous

Next >

filed under: