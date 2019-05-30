BETHEL — Mt. Abram’s Hunter Warren tossed a no-hitter as the Roadrunners capped off the regular season with a 10-0 baseball win over Telstar on Thursday.

Warren’s no-hitter included 12 strikeouts and only two walks in seven innings.

Mt. Abram tallied 10 hits, including a double and two singles by Nate Luce, and didn’t commit an error.

Lisbon 10, Winthrop 2

WINTHROP — Lisbon pounded out 14 hits, led by three from Justin Le, to defeat Winthrop 10-2 in MVC baseball action Thursday.

The win was the 200th of Lisbon coach Randy Ridley’s career.

Le had a double, scored two runs and drove in another to lead the Greyhounds (15-0). Lucas Francis, Neil LaRochelle, Jack Tibbets and Dayton McIver all added two hits apiece.

DJ Douglass picked up the win on the mound with four strikeouts, two hits and one earned run allowed in five innings.

Sam Perkins had a hit and scored a run for the Ramblers (10-6).

Gardiner 6, Leavitt 4

GARDINER — The Tigers scored twice in the sixth inning to break a tie and take the KVAC baseball win.

Darien Jamison came on in relief in the second inning and held Leavitt to just one run the rest of the way. Drew Kelley and Logan Grover each had doubles in the win for Gardiner (7-8).

Leavitt falls to 7-9.

Oxford Hills 18, Mt. Blue 0, 5 innings

FARMINGTON — Ashton Kennison hit a three-run home run in the second inning and drove in four runs runs total as Oxford Hills capped an undefeated regular season with a 18-0 baseball victory in five innings over Mt. Blue on Thursday.

Rodney Bean and Ethan Cutler each contributed three RBIs for the Vikings.

Colton Carson picked up his seventh win on the mound, going all five innings, striking out 11 and allowing no walks.

Aiden DeCarolis had the lone hit for the Cougars (0-16) in the bottom the second.

Wells 11, Gray-New Gloucester 1, 5 innings

WELLS — Nate Chandler pitched a one-hitter with two strikeouts and had a two-run single as the Warriors (8-8) cruised to a win over the Patriots (2-14) on Thursday.

Gary Andrews had a single, two doubles and three RBI. Tyler Bridge hit three singles and scored four times.

SOFTBALL

Telstar 12, Mt. Abram 0, 5 innings

BETHEL — Telstar pulled away in the third inning and Natasha Mason pitched a two-hit shutout as the Rebels closed out the regular season with a 12-0 five-inning softball win over Mt. Abram on Thursday.

Telstar held a 1-0 lead after two innings before scoring six runs in the third. The Rebels added another run in the fourth before plating four in the fifth to invoke the mercy rule. Luci Rothwell ended the game with an RBI triple, her second three-bagger of the game.

The Rebels (5-11) now set their sights on the postseason.

“This win should lock us into the final spot in the playoffs,” Telstar coach John Eliot said. “Like I tell every team I coach, if you’re looking to win a championship, the regular season matters, but not really. All that really matters is making it to the show. Once you’re in anything can happen.”

Gardiner 12, Leavitt 0, 6 innings

GARDINER — Maddie Farnham had two hits and three RBIs, leading the Tigers (10-5) to the KVAC softball victory Thursday.

Farnham also had a double for Gardiner, while Maggie Bell had three singles and drove in two runs. Haley Brann and Jazmin Clary had two hits each for the Tigers.

Leavitt falls to 2-14.

Morse 4, Gray-New Gloucester 1

GRAY — Dory Kulis pitched a three-hitter with 15 strikeouts, and Brooke Kulis had two hits, one RBI and a run scored as the Shipbuilders (12-4) downed the Patriots (7-9).

Paige Faulkingham contributed two hits and an RBI.

Isabella Brindley led Gray-NG with two hits and an RBI.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Oxford Hills 20, Messalonskee 15

PARIS — Maggie Hartnett tallied seven goals and two assists to lead Oxford Hills past Messalonskee 20-15 in a girls lacrosse shootout Thursday.

Jade Smedberg chipped in with three goals and an assist and Derry Bessette also scored a hat trick for the Vikings (10-1). Tiana James made 16 saves in net.

Katie Seekins led the Eagles (8-4) with four goals, while Sadie Colby stopped 10 shots in net.

