LEWISTON – Roger Snyder of Lewiston passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 23, 2019, at the Androscoggin Hospice House surrounded by his family members after a lengthy battle with COPD.

Roger was born in Lewiston on Sept. 13, 1939, the son of Henry “Harry” and Cecile Beaudoin Snyder.

Roger was a lifelong resident of Lewiston, a Vietnam Era US Army Veteran and upon being released from the Army with an Honorable Discharge; was employed by Falcon Shoe Company of Lewiston.

Roger loved spending time with his family and watching the New England Patriots and Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed spending time at Range Pond Sate Park with his family and dog.

Roger was loved by all who knew him and will be greatly missed.

Roger is survived by his wife, Cecile Snyder of Lewiston; two sons, James Snyder and wife Jennifer of Sanford and Brian Snyder and wife Kandi of California, two stepchildren Tina Charest (fiancé Mark Brown) of Poland and Jim and Debbie Charest of Auburn.

He is also survived by three siblings, Rose McCloskey of Lewiston, Pauline Pierre and husband Christian of Lewiston and Shirley Cayer and husband Ernest of Massachusetts, two sisters-in-law, Claudette D’Auria and Louise Snyder; nine grandchildren; five great- grandchildren; and many Nieces and Nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents; brother Richard and brother-in-law Charles McCloskey.

A ceremony will be held at Gracelawn Memorial Park, 980 Turner S. in Auburn, Maine between the hours of 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday the 31st of May.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the: Androscoggin Hospice House

236 Stenson Road

Auburn, ME 04210

