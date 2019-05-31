AUGUSTA — The Maine House of Representatives and Senate will open their June 3 and 4 sessions, respectively, with Hindu mantras, containing verses from the world’s oldest extant scripture.
Rajan Zed of Nevada, president of Universal Society of Hinduism, will read the invocations at 10 a.m. Monday, June 3, in the House of Representatives, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 4, in the Senate.
He will deliver the invocation from ancient Sanskrit scriptures. Afterward, he will read the English interpretation of the prayer. Sanskrit is considered a sacred language in Hinduism and root language of Indo-European languages.
Zed will recite from Rig-Veda, the oldest scripture of the world still in common use; besides lines from Upanishads and Bhagavad-Gita (Song of the Lord), both ancient Hindu scriptures. He plans to start and end the prayer with “Om,” the mystical syllable containing the universe, which in Hinduism is used to introduce and conclude religious work.
-
The Rangeley Highlander
Rangeley Health and Wellness and Rangeley Lakes Chamber of Commerce Announce Results of The 2nd Annual Rangeley RuKaBi Race Sunday, May 26, 2019
-
Oxford Hills
NH driver charged after high-speed pursuit through Oxford County
-
Crime
Maine motel owner charged with abusing 3 children
-
Business
U.S. consumer spending slowed in April, Commerce Department says
-
The Rangeley Highlander
At the Portage Tap House, Things were Hopping (No Pun Intended)