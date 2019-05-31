I believe many, if not most, who claim to be pro-life are, in fact, anti-abortion.

If someone is truly pro-life, they would be fighting for low-cost or free health care during pregnancy and delivery.

They would be fighting for paid family leave for parents to bond with their baby in the first few months or year of life. People should not be forced to make a decision to take family or take a later retirement.

They would be fighting for free or inexpensive child care and pre-k programs.

Sadly, they are not fighting for those life values. They want to prevent women from making their own decisions about their bodies and lives.

Being pro-choice is not an endorsement of abortion. It is about women making their own choices about their lives. It is not about “allowing” them to make their own choices. It is their right as human beings.

Stanley Tetenman, Poland

