Regarding Brenda McKenna’s letter (Sun Journal, May 23), “Distracted driving causing accidents” — safety should start first with the driver, not the auto manufacturer. As long as sales are up and the consumer wants more technology, the problem remains.

People need to be more disciplined. Have we forgotten defensive driving skills? Did anyone text, smoke or drink a beverage when taking the driver’s test with that licensed driving instructor?

Distractions will always be there. It is up to people to be more alert. Auto manufacturers could stop making fancy consoles with all the push buttons and coffee holders but that would upset businesses offering fast foods with drive-up windows as they would lose business.

So, it’s not safety first anymore, it’s losing the temptation of biting into the Big Mac or Dunkin’ doughnut. Are we willing to give that up?

We must remember that driving is a privilege, not a right.

Joe Voisine, North Monmouth

< Previous

Next >