LEWISTON — Anyone looking to jumpstart their college success can sign up for Lewiston Adult Education’s Maine College Transition Program.

The free, 12-week training program starts Thursday, June 6. It is designed for people who live or work in Androscoggin County and are planning to enroll in college in the next 12 to 18 months. It provides a comprehensive review of reading, writing and math in a college-style setting.

It will be held at the B Street Community Center, 57 Birch St. The center is part of Lewiston Adult Education.

College Transitions is specifically designed to prepare adults to succeed in college. Students will enter college proficient in completing assignments, time management, note-taking, test-taking, working with instructors and peers, and managing the additional responsibilities expected of college students.

The winter-spring College Transition Program ended earlier this year. Students received certificates during a May graduation ceremony.

For more information or to register, contact the B Street Community Center at 207-753-6420 or contact Amy Hatch at [email protected]

