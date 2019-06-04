I would like to see the party caucuses opened up to all registered voters — independent, Green Party, Libertarian, whatever. Everyone who lives in Maine and who pays taxes and is registered to vote should be allowed to participate in the selection of the man or woman who would occupy the White House and make policy that affects every man, woman and child in this country for four years.

All registered voters should be allowed a say in the selection of the person nominated to run for the highest office in this country.

If legislators won’t pass legislation to bring that about, then I suggest a people’s referendum to do so.

Diana Lovejoy, Buckfield

