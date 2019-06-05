EAST WILTON — The East Wilton Union Church, 1306 Main St., will celebrate Children’s Day on Sunday, June 9, from 10:45 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The celebration will begin with a special speaker, ventriloquist Doug Twitchell, of Oxford. After the speaker, there will be a picnic on the lawn, followed by lawn games ending at 2 p.m.

