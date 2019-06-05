Bates

LEWISTON — Anna Glass, of Wilton, was named to the dean’s list at Bates College for the winter semester ending in April 2019. This is a distinction earned by students whose cumulative GPA is 3.77 or higher.

Glass, the daughter of Mr. Marc G. Glass and Ms. Wendy G. Glass of Wilton, is a 2016 graduate of Mt. Blue High School. She is a junior majoring in anthropology and minoring in geology and religious studies at Bates.

