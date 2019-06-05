TOPSHAM – Robert A. Frost, Jr., 85, of Topsham, passed away Monday, June 3, 2019 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough. Robert was born in Jamestown, N.Y. on Dec. 15, 1933, a son of Robert A. and Madeline (Osgood) Frost, Sr.

A graduate of Edward Little High School, Robert also attended Bryant College and received an Associate Degree in Accounting. He faithfully served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

He was married to June (Carpenter) Frost in Auburn on Oct. 5, 1963. She passed away on July 11, 2011.

Robert and June opened Frosty’s Donut Shop in Brunswick in 1965. They operated it for 46 years before he sold the business in 2012, following June’s death the previous year.

Prior to owning Frosty’s, he worked in accounting at the Times Record Newspaper.

He was a member of the Cornerstone Baptist Church, and the United Lodge #8 AF&AM in Brunswick.

Robert will be remembered for his generosity to local animal shelters, veteran organizations and several other charitable organizations. He also enjoyed boating, taking vacations, especially in Scotland and Bermuda, coin and stamp collecting and playing cribbage.

Besides his wife, Mr. Frost is predeceased by a son, John E. Frost. He leaves behind a son, Gary L. Frost and his wife Janice of De Pere, Wisc., his daughter, Sondra Carrigan and her husband Charles of Topsham; two brothers, David Frost of Topsham, and Peter Frost and his wife Sandy of Mobile, Ala.; eight grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday, June 7, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St,, Brunswick, where a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be at Rogers Cemetery, Cathance Road in Topsham. Condolences can be expressed to the family at www.brackettfh.com

If desired, donations in Robert’s memory can be made to the:

Coastal Humane Society

30 Range Rd.

Brunswick, ME 04011

< Previous

Next >

filed under: