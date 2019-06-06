WALES — Voters will have their say Tuesday on a $19.1 million Regional School Unit 4 budget for 2019-20.

The budget is about $54,000, or 0.28%, more than current spending. However, while the proposed budget stayed nearly flat, each town in RSU 4 will need to contribute more because state funding for the school system decreased.

If approved, Litchfield will contribute $3.67 million, an increase of $100,000 from last year’s budget, or a 2.81% increase. Sabattus will pay $3.29 million, a $101,000, or 3.18% increase. Wales will pay $1.22 million, a $42,000 or 3.57% increase.

Sabattus, Litchfield and Wales residents approved each cost center at a hearing in May. They will now vote on the overall budget in referendum.

Litchfield voting will be held at the Sportsman Club and Sabattus voting will held at the town office from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wales voting will be held at that town office from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

< Previous

Next >

filed under: