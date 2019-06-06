While several Lewiston-Auburn Rite Aids have recently been flipped to Walgreens, at least one will not.

A company spokesperson on Wednesday said the Rite Aid pharmacy at 987 Lisbon St. in Lewiston will be open for the last day on June 17 and the entire store will close about two weeks later after a sale to help clear the store.

Customers’ prescriptions are moving over to the former Rite Aid/new Walgreens at 430 Sabattus St.

In a statement, she said: “We are committed to taking care of our team members throughout this process, and expect to have positions at other locations for the majority of store employees who are impacted. We will be making every effort to find the same or similar positions for team members.”

Walgreens bought 1,932 Rite Aid stores and has been evaluating which ones to keep open.

This story was originally published in “The Buzz: Investment at Panolam and construction at Auburn senior center“. Have a Buzzable tip? Contact staff writer Kathryn Skelton at 207-689-2844 or [email protected]

< Previous

Next >

filed under: