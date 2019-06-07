Certified Nursing Assistant program offered free

LEWISTON — Spurwink Services is partnering with Lewiston Adult Education to offer a Certified Nursing Assistant program free of charge.

The program will include classroom work, skills labs and clinical experience. Students must apply for the program before Monday, June 10. The classes will begin on Tuesday, June 25.

Applicants must have their high school diploma or successfully completed the HiSET exam, have a valid driver’s license and must pass an extensive background check. They also must get a minimum score with the Comprehensive Adult Student Assessment System (CASAS) and go through an interview process.

For more information, contact Lewiston Adult Education at 207-795-4141 or visit the Spurwink website at http://spurwink.iapplicants.com/ViewJob-767971.html.

OES chapter to honor fathers, Masons

AUBURN — Pine Cone Chapter 26, Order of the Eastern Star, will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at the Masonic Hall, 1021 Turner St. The chapter will honor fathers and Masons.

Refreshments will be served in the dining hall following the meeting by Molly and Forrest Genthner. All Eastern Star members are welcome.

Mid Maine Vettes heading to Bethel

LEWISTON — Members of the Mid Maine Vettes Corvette Club gathered for their cruise ride activity on May 18 starting at Marden’s parking lot in Lewiston. Nineteen members had dinner in Hallowell after their ride.

The club’s next cruise ride/dinner activity will be Saturday, June 15, with a dinner destination in Bethel. Any Corvette owner interested in participating in the ride or obtaining information about the Corvette Club can contact Ray Faucher at 207-754-1323 or visit www.midmainevettes.com.

